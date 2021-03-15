Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 12,100 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $25,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 294,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after purchasing an additional 180,892 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 329,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 114,988 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 588.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 99,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 47.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 73,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King upped their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,551 shares of company stock worth $3,438,075. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTX stock opened at $79.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

