Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.30 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,500,353 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 56,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $26,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth $151,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.45 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

