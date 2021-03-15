Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.10 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of Zillow Group worth $26,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 612.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG opened at $156.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.31 and a 200-day moving average of $125.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of -80.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Zillow Group’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

