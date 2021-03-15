Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,214 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Bruker worth $25,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $190,841.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $61.39 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

