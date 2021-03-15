Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.08. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

BOH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,969. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

