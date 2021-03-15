Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Stock Holdings Cut by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of Commerce were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCH. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOCH opened at $12.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lyle L. Tullis acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,108.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

