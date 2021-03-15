Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the February 11th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BACHY opened at $9.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of China has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

