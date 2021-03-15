Bank of America Upgrades Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) to “Buy”

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

EC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. 39,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,025. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.86. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

