Bank of America Increases Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$193.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Bank of America to C$193.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.25% from the stock’s current price.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$184.40.

Shares of FNV traded up C$2.41 on Monday, reaching C$152.87. 409,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,241. The company has a current ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$148.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$170.26. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$105.93 and a 52-week high of C$222.15. The stock has a market cap of C$29.19 billion and a PE ratio of 110.30.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

