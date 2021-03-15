Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Position Cut by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,314,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,445 shares during the quarter. Ball accounts for approximately 1.3% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $308,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ball by 57.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,380,000 after buying an additional 2,051,549 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ball by 47.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after buying an additional 1,149,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after buying an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 560,783 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $39,134,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

NYSE BLL traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.08. 16,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,915. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.20.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

