Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 45,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $95.15 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $95.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20.

