Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,693 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 241,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Zumiez by 995.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 210,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 191,200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Zumiez by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zumiez by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,243 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 77,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

ZUMZ opened at $45.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 3,644 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $165,255.40. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $788,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,494 shares of company stock worth $10,742,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.