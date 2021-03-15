Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7.47 Million Stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000.

BATS:REGL opened at $70.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

