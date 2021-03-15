Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.97 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $152.44 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $155.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.65.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,150,906. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

