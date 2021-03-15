Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.37

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 302894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $986.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11,259.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,837,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,713 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 108.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after buying an additional 1,053,424 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $5,180,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 33.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 584,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 146,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

