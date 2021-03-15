Badger DAO Trading Down 6.5% This Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $44.98 or 0.00079772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $341.42 million and approximately $28.37 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.20 or 0.00452637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00061144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00052049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00095340 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.32 or 0.00568154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,591,352 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

Badger DAO Token Trading

