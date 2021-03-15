Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 2,787 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,718 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.5% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $29,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $117.10. 51,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,439. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

