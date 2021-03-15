Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 575,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $141,091,000 after buying an additional 218,719 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,874,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5,435.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 159,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,066,000 after purchasing an additional 156,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $239.89. 7,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,848. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $250.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

