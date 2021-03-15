Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 103 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $352.92. 36,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,038. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.16 and a 200-day moving average of $332.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,793 shares of company stock worth $9,582,941 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.