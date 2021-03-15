Azimuth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,203 shares of company stock worth $43,576,187. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.74.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $14.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $465.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $189.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

