Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.67. 6,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,683. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average is $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 2.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after buying an additional 73,921 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 279.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

