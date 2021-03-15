Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Short Interest Update

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the February 11th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CDMOP stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.