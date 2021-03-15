Aviance Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $260,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $21.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

