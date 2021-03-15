Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 453 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $161.49 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.31.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.