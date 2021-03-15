Aviance Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 79,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,681,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,964,000 after acquiring an additional 298,890 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $5,552,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.0% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 39,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.