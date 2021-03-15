Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.03 Million in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after buying an additional 511,088 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in DocuSign by 225.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after buying an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in DocuSign by 26.1% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.16.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,856,082 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $210.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.94 and a 200 day moving average of $228.25. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.