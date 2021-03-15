Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 885 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $68,444,000. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $312.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $313.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.70.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

