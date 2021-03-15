Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,681,000 after acquiring an additional 129,511 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,904,000 after acquiring an additional 94,127 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,178,000 after acquiring an additional 262,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $12,036,947.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $2,270,441.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,776 shares of company stock worth $35,335,565 in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group stock opened at $150.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.94.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

