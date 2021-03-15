Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.27.

NYSE:AVY opened at $180.79 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $186.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,190 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,665,000 after purchasing an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,211,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

