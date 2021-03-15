Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,335,000 after purchasing an additional 104,925 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.08. 8,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,948. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

