Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 124.2% from the February 11th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Avance Gas stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. Avance Gas has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.84.

Get Avance Gas alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.