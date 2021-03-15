AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 397,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 405,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

The stock has a market cap of $42.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoWeb by 4,860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoWeb Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

