Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,948 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,532 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $246,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.44. 7,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,152. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

