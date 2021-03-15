Auto Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Auto has a total market capitalization of $38.81 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Auto has traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar. One Auto coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,658.00 or 0.04702257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00048770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.42 or 0.00667696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00072141 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026196 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00035668 BTC.

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

