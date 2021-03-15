Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 598,700 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the February 11th total of 863,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ JG opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.50. Aurora Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aurora Mobile stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Aurora Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, and sharing and short message service. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.