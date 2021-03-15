Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DNB Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.72. 55,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,869. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

