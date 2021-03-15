Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Athenex were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATNX. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Athenex in the third quarter worth $361,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Athenex by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 37,003 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth $529,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Athenex in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. Athenex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $479.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Athenex Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

