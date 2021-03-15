Atb Cap Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)

Atb Cap Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DXT. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark upgraded Dexterra Group from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.60 to C$8.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.79.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$400.89 million and a PE ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.75. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

