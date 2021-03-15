Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the February 11th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

ARHH opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $49.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.41. Assure has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

