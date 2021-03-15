Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Associated Capital Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,027. The company has a market capitalization of $807.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 81.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

