Associated Banc Corp Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $144.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

