Associated Banc Corp Makes New $276,000 Investment in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HNI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,199,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HNI by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 67,226 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 51.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 383,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 130,654 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HNI by 541.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 275,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

HNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of HNI opened at $42.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.83 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

