Associated Banc Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5,136.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

CNI opened at $115.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average of $108.08. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

