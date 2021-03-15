Associated Banc Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.