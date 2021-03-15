Associated Banc Corp Buys New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $187.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.34. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $190.79.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

