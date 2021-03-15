Associated Banc Corp Acquires 338 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 214.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 104,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM opened at $118.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day moving average of $103.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.