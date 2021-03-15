Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Cut to $176.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $149.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.68. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $149,190,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $102,740,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,908,000 after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after acquiring an additional 142,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

