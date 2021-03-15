Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP remained flat at $$214.09 on Monday. 4,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

