Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases 1,804 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,115 shares of company stock valued at $53,264,720 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $445.28. 5,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,139. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

