Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,428,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.16. 75,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,466,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $614.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.43 and its 200 day moving average is $267.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.